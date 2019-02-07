LeBron James sounded off on Instagram on Wednesday night prior to the NBA trade deadline, but not regarding his own team. The Lakers' star criticized the Mavericks for dealing Harrison Barnes in the middle of their battle against Charlotte, a trade that sent Barnes to the bench after 10 points in his final appearance with Dallas.

"So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right???," James wrote. "Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea."

Barnes was traded to Sacramento in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph. The Lakers have been active on the trade market as they pursue Pelicans' big man Anthony Davis, although a trade before Thursday's trade deadline remains unlikely.