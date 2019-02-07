LeBron James Calls Out Mavericks on Instagram for Trading Harrison Barnes Mid-Game

Barnes scored 10 points for Dallas on Wednesday night before being traded to Sacramento.

By Michael Shapiro
February 07, 2019

LeBron James sounded off on Instagram on Wednesday night prior to the NBA trade deadline, but not regarding his own team. The Lakers' star criticized the Mavericks for dealing Harrison Barnes in the middle of their battle against Charlotte, a trade that sent Barnes to the bench after 10 points in his final appearance with Dallas. 

"So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right???," James wrote. "Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea."

Barnes was traded to Sacramento in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph. The Lakers have been active on the trade market as they pursue Pelicans' big man Anthony Davis, although a trade before Thursday's trade deadline remains unlikely

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message