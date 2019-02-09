Wizards point guard John Wall plans to graduate from Kentucky as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. Wall ruptured his Achilles after slipping and falling in his home on Feb. 5.

Wall played one season at Kentucky, winning SEC Player of the Year in 2009-10. Wall led the Wildcats with 16.6 points per game before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA draft.

The former All-American went back to Kentucky for summer classes in 2018.

“I’m going back to school this summer to get my business degree,” Wall told the Washington Post. “That’s what I’m focusing on. I promised my dad that.”

Wall was already out for the 2018-19 season before his Achilles injury. He underwent heel surgery in December. The five-time All-Star averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game before his injury.

Washington is 10th in the East at 23–32 entering Saturday night.