Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't the most highly-touted prospect in the 2013 NBA draft, but he still drew attention from 29 of the 30 franchises who took the trip to Greece for a scouting trip. The only franchise to pass on a look at Antetokounmpo? None other than the New York Knicks.

The story of Antetokounmpo's ascent from Greek amateur to NBA superstar will be told in the new documentary "Finding Giannis", debuting on TNT on Saturday. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony discusses his scouting of Antetokounmpo in the documentary, including his first impressions for the current MVP candidate.

Watch Givony and Greece basketball director Giorgos Panou discuss the Knicks passing on Antetokounmpo below.

One more outtake from the "Finding Giannis" documentary, airing Saturday on TNT at 630pm EST. Whatever you do Knicks fans, do not watch this video all the way to the end. #FindingGiannis pic.twitter.com/lkAhFMsWpZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 13, 2019

The Bucks are first in the East at 42–14 entering Wednesday night. The Knicks have the worst record in the NBA at 10–46. New York has lost 17-straight games.