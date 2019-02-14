Former Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas is ready for a return to hardwood. The three-time All-Star signed to join the BIG3 League on Thursday and announced his decision on the league's "No Chill" podcast with league founder and rapper Ice Cube.

"I'm gonna go ahead and join," Arenas told Ice Cube. "Like, I'm really gonna be training, that's the sad part. I'm training like I'm about to sign a $100 million contract."

The BIG3 will expand to 12 teams in 2018 after four teams competed last year, according to the Washington Post's Matt Bonesteel. Each team will consist of six players.

Arenas last played in 2011-12 after 11 NBA seasons. He spent seven years in Washington and reached the All-Star Game in three-straight seasons from 2004-07. He is 10th in franchise history in points and sixth in assists.

Arenas was suspended indefinitely by then-commissioner David Stern in January 2010 after he admitted to bringing guns into the Verizon Center locker room. He signed a six-year, $111 million deal with Washington in July 2008, but only played 65 games with the Wizards before the end of his career.