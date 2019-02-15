Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces 2019 Finalists

13 finalists made the list for this year's class, including eight players, four coaches and one referee.

By Emily Caron
February 15, 2019

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2019 finalists on Friday evening. Chris Webber and Ben Wallace highlight the 13 finalists.

A number of well-known NBA names made the cut, including eight players, four coaches and one referee.

This year’s list includes four first-time finalists: consensus National Collegiate Player of the Year Marques Johnson, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace, and five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal.

The 10 North American Screening Committee finalists include:

1. Marques Johnson: Five-time NBA All-Star 

2. Bobby Jones: Eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team

3. Sidney Moncrief: Five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year

4. Jack Sikma: Seven-time NBA All-Star and SuperSonics' NBA Champion

5. Ben Wallace: Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, four-time NBA All-Star and Pistons' NBA Champion

6. Chris Webber: Five-time NBA All-Star and the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year

7. Paul Westphal: Five-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member and NBA Champion with the Celtics

8. Eddie Sutton: Four-time National College Coach of the Year

9. Bill Fitch: Two-time NBA Coach of the Year

10. Hugh Evans: 28-year NBA referee

The three finalists from the Women’s Screening Committee include:

11. Teresa Weatherspoon: Five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

12. Leta Andrews: All-time winningest high school coach, male or female

13. Barbara Stevens: Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year

The announcement was made at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

