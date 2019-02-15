The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2019 finalists on Friday evening. Chris Webber and Ben Wallace highlight the 13 finalists.

A number of well-known NBA names made the cut, including eight players, four coaches and one referee.

This year’s list includes four first-time finalists: consensus National Collegiate Player of the Year Marques Johnson, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace, and five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal.

The 10 North American Screening Committee finalists include:

1. Marques Johnson: Five-time NBA All-Star

2. Bobby Jones: Eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team

3. Sidney Moncrief: Five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year

4. Jack Sikma: Seven-time NBA All-Star and SuperSonics' NBA Champion

5. Ben Wallace: Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, four-time NBA All-Star and Pistons' NBA Champion

6. Chris Webber: Five-time NBA All-Star and the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year

7. Paul Westphal: Five-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member and NBA Champion with the Celtics

8. Eddie Sutton: Four-time National College Coach of the Year

9. Bill Fitch: Two-time NBA Coach of the Year

10. Hugh Evans: 28-year NBA referee

The three finalists from the Women’s Screening Committee include:

11. Teresa Weatherspoon: Five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

12. Leta Andrews: All-time winningest high school coach, male or female

13. Barbara Stevens: Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year

The announcement was made at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.