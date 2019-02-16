The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

This year's contest includes Miles Bridges, John Collins, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr.

The Slam Dunk contest is part of a night that also includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest.

Donovan Mitchell won the 2018 Slam Dunk contest title but will not defend his title.

The NBA All-Star game will be Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET as Team LeBron faces off against Team Giannis.

Here's how to watch the contest:

How to watch

Date: Feb. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch on FuboTV.