Who Won the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Last Year?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Last year's winner was a first time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

The NBA's All-Star Weekend is back for the 68th edition of the exhibition weekend, with the All-Star contests taking place on Saturday, Feb. 16 before Sunday night's game.

While Saturday night will feature a skill competition and three-point shootout, the real spectacle is the evening's final event: the slam dunk contest. The dunk competition was added to the weekend's lineup in 1984, with 2019 marking the events 34th annual appearance.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell won last year's dunk competition in Los Angeles, Calif., during his rookie season to follow up Glenn Robinson III's 2017 victory.

Mitchell was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team that same season. The former Louisville star finished his first year campaign with 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2017-18.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine won two-straight slam dunk contests prior to Mitchell and Robinson's wins. He won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 while with the Timberwolves.

Here is a year-by-year look at the event's previous winners:

2018: Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

2017: Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)

2016: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2015: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2014: John Wall (Wizards)

2013: Terrence Ross (Raptors)

2012: Jeremy Evans (Jazz)

2011: Blake Griffin (Clippers)

2010: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2009: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2008: Dwight Howard (Magic)

2007: Gerald Green (Celtics)

2006: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2005: Josh Smith (Hawks)

2004: Fred Jones (Pacers)

2003: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2002: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2001: Desmond Mason (Sonics)

2000: Vince Carter (Raptors)

1997: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

1996: Brent Barry (Clippers)

1995: Harold Miner (Heat)

1994: Isiah Rider (Timberwolves)

1993: Harold Miner (Heat)

1992: Cedric Ceballos (Suns)

1991: Dee Brown (Celtics) 

1990: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1989: Kenny Walker (Knicks)

1988: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1987: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1986: Spud Webb (Hawks)

1985: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1984: Larry Nance (Suns)

Saturday night's showdown in Charlotte's Spectrum Center will take place at 8 p.m. ET. 

