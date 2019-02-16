Team LeBron the Betting Favorite on NBA All-Star Game Odds

Team LeBron is a six-point betting favorite on the NBA All-Star Game odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

By OddsShark
February 16, 2019

A year ago, LeBron James led his own hand-picked All-Star squad to a 148-145 victory against Stephen Curry's team in his then-future home of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year, James is again leading Team LeBron as a six-point betting favorite on the NBA All-Star Game odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

James totaled 29 points and 10 rebounds to win All-Star Game MVP honors for the third time last year leading a team that also included a pair of current Golden State Warriors in Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins plus former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving and one player he hopes will be a future teammate in Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers star picked Durant, Irving and Davis this year as well while James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors will join the starting lineup. Davis was picked as a reserve this time but may miss the game due to a shoulder injury suffered in Thursday's 131-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks to be the top challenger for Harden in the NBA MVP race, although his All-Star team will have a tough time pulling off the upset here. Antetokounmpo will have Curry on his side in the starting lineup along with Kemba Walker of the hometown Hornets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George's Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook might be the top reserve in the game for Team Giannis after turning in 11 consecutive triple-doubles, but will they have enough firepower?

Curry and Walker will also be competing in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, with the latter offering great value as the sentimental best bet at +900 odds (bet $100 to win $900). Curry—who ranks second in the league this season with 236 three-pointers—is the +175 favorite as he tries to win it for the first time in four years.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is the defending champion and the co-second choice at +450 with Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. Harden leads the NBA with 274 three-pointers but is not competing.

In the Slam Dunk Contest, New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is a slight +200 favorite on the NBA odds over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (+225), Hornets forward Miles Bridges (+225) and Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (+400).

Smith finished third last year behind Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who won it last year but will not be back to defend his title. As in the Three-Point Contest, go with the local Charlotte player Bridges as the pick to win the Slam Dunk Contest.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message