Warriors star Steph Curry was courtside at Belk Arena on Friday night for his alma mater Davidson's 80–72 comeback win over St. Joseph's. The six-time NBA All-Star and Charlotte native was back in his home state for the 2019 NBA All-Star game and stopped by to watch with the sellout crowd–but wasn't quite content cheering from his seat.

After the the Wildcats rallied to take down the Hawks, Curry ran across the court and jumped into the bleachers to celebrate with Davidson's (mostly shirtless) student section.

Steph had some fun with Davidson's student section after a W 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rqnXnfHLKH — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2019

Last night after the Davidson basketball game, Steph Curry joined the fun pic.twitter.com/XJ1cjWOTuM — KendalShea (@KendalShea3) February 16, 2019

The three-time NBA Champion was cheering with the students in his own No. 30 version of the new specially designed Under Armour jerseys he gifted to the team before the game, along with the matching Curry 6's that the team also received.

With Friday night's win, Davidson (19–6, 10–2 Atlantic 10) regained sole possession of first place in the conference.

Curry will play as part of Team Giannis when the Greek Freak's All-Star squad take on Team LeBron on Sunday night.