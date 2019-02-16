Watch: Steph Curry Jumps into Davidson Student Section to Celebrate Comeback Win

The three-time NBA champ sat courtside as his alma mater rallied for a comeback win over St. Joseph's.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

Warriors star Steph Curry was courtside at Belk Arena on Friday night for his alma mater Davidson's 80–72 comeback win over St. Joseph's. The six-time NBA All-Star and Charlotte native was back in his home state for the 2019 NBA All-Star game and stopped by to watch with the sellout crowd–but wasn't quite content cheering from his seat.

After the the Wildcats rallied to take down the Hawks, Curry ran across the court and jumped into the bleachers to celebrate with Davidson's (mostly shirtless) student section.

The three-time NBA Champion was cheering with the students in his own No. 30 version of the new specially designed Under Armour jerseys he gifted to the team before the game, along with the matching Curry 6's that the team also received. 

With Friday night's win, Davidson (19–6, 10–2 Atlantic 10) regained sole possession of first place in the conference.

Curry will play as part of Team Giannis when the Greek Freak's All-Star squad take on Team LeBron on Sunday night.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message