Watch: Highlights From Team LeBron's 178-164 All-Star Game Victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points.

By Michael Shapiro
February 17, 2019

The NBA's best came to Charlotte on Sunday night as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178–164 in the 68th All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points on the evening, but it was LeBron James's squad roared past the Greek Freak with 96 second-half points. Kevin Durant won the game's MVP with 31 points on 10-15 from the field. 

Antetokounmpo packed plenty of highlights into his third All-Star appearance. The Greek Freak provided the highlight of the night in the second quarter, skying for a thunderous lob from Steph Curry. Team Giannis entered halftime up 95-82 at the Spectrum Center. 

James showed off above the rim in the second quarter, teaming up with Dwyane Wade. The former Finals champions combined for one final alley-oop as Wade tossed it off the glass to James for a slam.

It wasn't just a dunk fest Sunday night. Durant led Team LeBron with 31 points, while Damian Lillard canned six threes to spark the comeback. Dirk Nowitzki shined in his final All-Star Game, hitting a trio of threes.

Durant won his second All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night. Team LeBron has now won back-to-back All-Star games. 

