The NBA's best came to Charlotte on Sunday night as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178–164 in the 68th All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points on the evening, but it was LeBron James's squad roared past the Greek Freak with 96 second-half points. Kevin Durant won the game's MVP with 31 points on 10-15 from the field.

Antetokounmpo packed plenty of highlights into his third All-Star appearance. The Greek Freak provided the highlight of the night in the second quarter, skying for a thunderous lob from Steph Curry. Team Giannis entered halftime up 95-82 at the Spectrum Center.

This is the highlight of the game so far. Steph with the filthy pass (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/6ZOm4fbmdf — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2019

James showed off above the rim in the second quarter, teaming up with Dwyane Wade. The former Finals champions combined for one final alley-oop as Wade tossed it off the glass to James for a slam.

Wade lob to LeBron. This is what dreams are made of



(via @nba) pic.twitter.com/3115cXN4GT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 18, 2019

It wasn't just a dunk fest Sunday night. Durant led Team LeBron with 31 points, while Damian Lillard canned six threes to spark the comeback. Dirk Nowitzki shined in his final All-Star Game, hitting a trio of threes.

Kevin Durant pulled out some tricks in the first quarter. He already has 10 points pic.twitter.com/EkifhLtnFr — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2019

Durant won his second All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night. Team LeBron has now won back-to-back All-Star games.