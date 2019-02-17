Team LeBron will face off against Team Giannis on Sunday in the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Gone is the East vs. West format, which was replaced last year by teams picked by two captains.

The captains are the two leading vote-getters—LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in this case. They picked their squads in a televised draft that provided plenty of laughs as the NBA trade deadline passed on the same day. Cue plenty of Team Tamper jokes.

Victor Oladipo, who was supposed to be a reserve for Team Giannis, will be replaced by D'Angelo Russell due to his season-ending injury.

(Click here for the full rosters.)

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com or the Watch TNT app