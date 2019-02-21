A star-studded cast joined LeBron James for season one of HBO's "The Shop", with Odell Beckham Jr., Ice Cube and Chris Bosh among the talk show's guests. And the trend will reportedly continue with the program's season-two premiere on March 1.

James and co-host Maverick Carter will be joined by Anthony Davis and Antonio Brown to kick off season two, as well as Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The season premiere was filmed in Charlotte, N.C. during the NBA's All-Star Weekend from Feb. 15-17.

James and Davis have shared plenty of headlines over the last month. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Jan. 28, and LeBron's Lakers negotiated with New Orleans throughout the first week of February in hopes of sending Davis to the west coast. Both James and Davis are represented by Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul.

Brown has remained in the news of late despite his season ending in January. The four-time All-Pro met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday, and the two parties agreed to trade Brown away from Pittsburgh after a tumultuous 2018.

Season one of "The Shop" can be found on HBO GO. The season two premiere is slated for March 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.