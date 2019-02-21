Anthony Davis, Antonio Brown to Appear on LeBron James' HBO Show 'The Shop'

Meek Mill, Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz and Jerrod Carmichael will also join the program.

By Michael Shapiro
February 21, 2019

A star-studded cast joined LeBron James for season one of HBO's "The Shop", with Odell Beckham Jr., Ice Cube and Chris Bosh among the talk show's guests. And the trend will reportedly continue with the program's season-two premiere on March 1. 

James and co-host Maverick Carter will be joined by Anthony Davis and Antonio Brown to kick off season two, as well as Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The season premiere was filmed in Charlotte, N.C. during the NBA's All-Star Weekend from Feb. 15-17. 

James and Davis have shared plenty of headlines over the last month. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Jan. 28, and LeBron's Lakers negotiated with New Orleans throughout the first week of February in hopes of sending Davis to the west coast. Both James and Davis are represented by Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul. 

Brown has remained in the news of late despite his season ending in January. The four-time All-Pro met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday, and the two parties agreed to trade Brown away from Pittsburgh after a tumultuous 2018

Season one of "The Shop" can be found on HBO GO. The season two premiere is slated for March 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message