Lakers forward LeBron James told reporters that it wasn't his place to advise how Duke freshman Zion Williamson should handle his basketball career during Los Angeles's practice on Thursday.

"I have no comment on what he should do for his future," James said. "If he needed any advice, he can find a way to find me."

Williamson, a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, suffered a Grade 1 right knee sprain when he burst through the sole of his shoe during the Blue Devils' loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night. He's been officially ruled as day-to-day.

With an NBA future approaching, several pundits have suggested that Williamson simply shut himself down for the rest of the year and focus on draft preparation. James, who compared Williamson's injury to a similar incident which led to him suffering a groin injury on Christmas Day, didn't comment on whether or not Williamson should stop playing for Duke.

"It’s not someone to go and sit across the table and go, ‘LeBron said this about this kid,’" James said. "He has to do what’s best for him and his family is always going to support him. ... It’s not my lane to talk about what he should do going forward."