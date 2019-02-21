Paul George says he spoke with Nike following Zion Williamson's shoe malfunction on Wednesday night against North Carolina.

Williamson, who was wearing Nike's PG 2.5 during the game, ripped through his shoe just 30 seconds into the game and winced in pain while grabbing the back of his leg. The 6'7", 275-pound forward left for the locker room immediately afterward and did not return.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game that Williamson had suffered a mild knee sprain.

George wished Williamson well and added that he was unsure what caused his signature shoes to fall apart.

"First, I want to wish him all the best," George said. "I don't know the severity of the injury, but I just wish him all the best and a quick recovery if it is severe. And honestly I'm just there for him through that time of being hurt and being injured on a big stage in a big game, him not being able to play."

"Outside of that, I don't necessarily know what happened," George added. "I talked with Nike to see what went wrong and what happened with the shoe. I take pride in that my shoe has been a successful shoe not only in college but in the NBA. A lot of people get in them, a lot of people have been wearing them, so I don't necessarily know. It's never happened to my knowledge before. So it's tough."

No. 1 Duke suffered a 88–72 loss to No. 8 UNC in Williamson's absence. The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 23–3 on the season. North Carolina improved to 21–5.

No timetable on Williamson's return has been set.