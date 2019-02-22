Houston Rockets guard James Harden didn't like the officiating during Thursday's night game against the Los Angeles Lakers and called out one of the officials to voice his displeasure.

Harden fouled out of the 111–106 loss late in the fourth quarter, then said one referee should not be allowed to officiate Rockets games.

"Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant," Harden said. "I mean, you aren't able to talk to him throughout the course of the game, and it's like, how do you build that relationship with officials? And it's not even that call [on the sixth foul]. It's just who he is on that floor."

Harden, who finished with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds but turned the ball over eight times, acknowledged he will probably receive a fine from the league office for criticizing the refs.

It was Harden's 32nd straight game scoring 30 or more points.

"It's lingering, and it's something that has to be looked at for sure," Harden said. "For sure, it's personal. For sure. I don't think he should be able to even officiate our games anymore, honestly."

Foster has been an NBA referee for 25 years.

Rockets guard Chris Paul, who also fouled out of Thursday's game and also received a technical foul, says he has an issue with Foster as well.

"I don't know what else to do, know what I mean?" Paul said. "I met with the league with him before and all this stuff. I don't know what else to do."