Report: Draymond Green to Switch to LeBron James's Agent, Rich Paul

Paul represents Lakers forward LeBron James.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 23, 2019

Draymond Green is switching agents, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes first reported on Friday.

According to Haynes, Green has informed his former agent, B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group, that he would be changing his representation to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul currently represents Lakers forward LeBron James and Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Green is impressed with what Klutch is building and what LeBron's camp is doing as a whole, inspiring his decision to switch.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2020. He signed a five-year, $82 million contract in 2015.

Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-NBA player. This season he is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 43 appearances this season.

