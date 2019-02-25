P.J. Tucker walked into the room sporting a crisp, colorful suit that would serve as the centerpiece of any normal person’s ensemble. As has become custom with Tucker though, the most important piece was on his feet.

On this day, Tucker, who is known as the NBA’s sneaker king, rocked a pair of orange Air Force 1 Low’s as he talked to Sports Illustrated about Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy, his favorite signature sneaker line and much more.

DeAntae Prince: There were a lot of people walking around All-Star Weekend in Charlotte with interesting sneakers on. Did you see anything that sort of surprised you?

P.J. Tucker: Not really. Same old, same old.

DP: It seems like All-Star was sort of the weekend of Jordan with him owning the Hornets and his birthday falling around the same time. How influential was he in your sneaker obsession?

PT: That’s where it all started. It was easy being a kid in the 80s and growing up in the early ‘90s, so that’s where it all started for me. Getting J’s at an early age, sometimes not being able to get them and everything you had to do to try to get them. Just the whole culture of, especially the mid-90s, the explosion of it with sneakers and Jordan and the levels it’s reached since.

DP: At my high school there was a Footlocker next door. People would line up and skip school.

PT: Crazy. We used literally go at five in the morning, man, before school. You had to get them that day, though. Like I had to be the first one to get them so we’d be late, getting there at like second period.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DP: What’s your absolute top Jordan shoe? What’s the No. 1 model?

PT: Probably the Jordan 1’s. I would say 3’s to hoop in but 1’s to chill. That’s probably the only ones I would wear like every day. I could wear Jordan 1’s every day with anything. So many different flavors.

DP: I always wondered about that, too, when you play in retros or something a little older. Does it every feel a little off?

PT: It’s just the old, old ones. The OG ones. Those are the ones where you can tell how far Nike has come with engineering their shoes because those old ones are straight leather and rubber. I don’t understand how Mike used to play in them night in and night out. I’m sure he had a brand new pair every night, but with those it’s always a little tougher.

DP: We talked about you being the sneakerhead kind of the NBA. If you’re No. 1, who would be No. 2 in the league? (Silence hushes over the room)

PT: It’s hard to go against LeBron because he just has one-of-one stuff. I love how he just jumped into it because he’s changing the game with his own stuff but still being able to jump on the shoes that are coming out soon so people get a chance to see them and preview a lot of stuff, like on court and off court. Hopefully they start retroing more of his stuff so it would be hard to go against LeBron.

DP: I saw that he had LeBron and Air Max mashup.

PT: It’s like a cheat code for real. He can do anything he wants and get any shoe he wants.

DP: Of those guys like LeBron or Kyrie or Paul George, which All-Star do you think has the best on-court signature sneaker?

PT: Kyrie, for sure. Those Kyrie’s are dope and all of the colorways they’re doing for them. He’s been coming with so many player editions’ this year it’s crazy. But even the ones they’re putting in stores, there are so many pairs. But they’re dope and they’re good hoop shoes.

DP: Jordan has mentioned how his brand matured in an organic way and how he doesn’t think the evolution of Jordan Brand could be duplicated. Do you agree?

PT: There’s no way anybody could ever do that because it was the timing of it too. The way he did it, the timing, the marketing of it—like everyone remembers the commercials and all of that. It’s iconic. Somebody could try to redo it but it would never be the same.

DP: And since we’re at a Tissot event, are you a watch guy? What’s your favorite piece?

PT: This Tissot joint I just got, I like this. It’s lightweight with a big face, kind of sporty leather. I like it. I’ll put it in rotation.

DP: And I saw that you carry a big case for your sneakers. Do you carry a scroll for your watches?

PT: I only have three watch rolls. It’s not like the shoes.

DP: It kind of seems like you have everything, but is there one thing you’re still looking for? Is there one grail sneaker?

PT: It’s just the ins and outs stuff that are hard to find, sizes and such. Usually old stuff, like old SB shoes, old Air Max stuff. I’m still trying to hunt those Parra Friends and Family, the Netherlands pair. I haven’t found those in over a size 12 so hopefully I get those soon if they’re out there.