Watch: Doc Rivers Calls on Clippers Crowd to Give Dirk Nowitzki Standing Ovation

Rivers called on the Staples Center crowd for an ovation with nine seconds remaining.

By Michael Shapiro
February 26, 2019

Dirk Nowitzki made likely his final trip to the Staples Center as a player on Monday night, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers made sure Nowitzki wouldn't leave without the proper recognition. Rivers grabbed the microphone at center court with nine seconds remaining in Los Angeles' 121-112 win, imploring the crowd to give the 21-year veteran a standing ovation before time expired. 

“I didn’t really understand much, but that was really humbling," Nowitzki said postgame. "That was an emotional moment. I’m really appreciative.”

Nowitzki hasn't said he will retire at the end of 2018-19, telling reporters he will "wait and see" on Feb. 16. The 14-time All-Star and 2006-07 MVP is averaging a career-low five points and 11.8 minutes per game this season. Nowitzki is No. 7 on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is on pace to pass Wilt Chamberlain before the end of the year.

Dallas is 13th in the West at 26–34 following Monday's defeat. Los Angeles is 7th in the West at 34–28.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message