Former Kings and Grizzlies guard Mike Bibby is under invesitgation after allegations of sexual abuse and harrassment, according to the Arizona Republic's Lily Altavena. Bibby is currently the head coach at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Ariz.

Phoenix municipal court granted a restraining order against Bibby by a Shadow Mountain teacher on Feb. 22, per Altavena. The teacher claimed Bibby, "grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her," according to the order obtained by the Arizona Republic.

Bibby's attorney Donald Harris denied the claims on Monday.

"I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn't happen and that will be shown down the road," Harris told the Republic. "Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago."

The teacher reported Bibby's actions to the school's resource officer on Feb. 13, over a week before Bibby and Shadow Mountain won its fourth-straight state basketball championship. Bibby has been the head coach at Shadow Mountain since 2013.

Bibby played 14 NBA seasons from 1998-2012. He won the national championship with Arizona in 1997 and was a first-team All-American in 1997-98.