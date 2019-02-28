Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will be out for at least another week as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain, the team announced. Ball was evaluated by medical staff Thursday but it was decided that he needed more time before returning. Los Angeles will reevaluate Ball next week.

"While he continues to make progress towards a return to play, additional healing and recovery time will be necessary due to a bone bruise related to the ankle spain," the team's statement said. "He will be reevaluated by team physicians in approximately one week."

Ball has already missed 14 games after sustaining the injury during the Lakers 138–134 loss to the Rockets on Jan. 19. Ball exited the game in the third quarter after colliding with Houston's James Harden and was initially projected to miss four-to-six weeks.

The second-year guard is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2018-19. Ball is shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.9% from three.

Los Angeles has gone 5–9 in Ball's absence, falling to 30–31 on the season. The Lakers will take on the Bucks on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.