Report: Pau Gasol to Join Bucks After Agreeing to Contract Buyout With Spurs

Gasol agreed to a contract buyout with San Antonio on Friday afternoon.

By Michael Shapiro
March 01, 2019

Pau Gasol is planning to sign with the Bucks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Spurs on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Friday marked the NBA's playoff eligibility waiver deadline. All players who were waived or bought out must agree to a deal with their new teams prior to March 2 to be eligible for the postseason.

Gasol's role in San Antonio diminished significantly in 2018-19. He is averaging career lows in points, rebounds and minutes, dipping to 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game this season. He has appeared in just 27 games. Gasol joined the Spurs in 2016 and signed a three-year, $48 million deal in July 2017. 

The six-time All-Star will now join the East's top seed. Milwaukee is 47–14, with nine wins in its last 10 games. Gasol brings Finals experience to the Bucks, winning two titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol will potentially have the opportunity to battle his brother Marc in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Marc was traded from the Grizzlies to the Raptors on Feb. 7. Toronto is second in the East at 45–17.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message