Pau Gasol is planning to sign with the Bucks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Spurs on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Friday marked the NBA's playoff eligibility waiver deadline. All players who were waived or bought out must agree to a deal with their new teams prior to March 2 to be eligible for the postseason.

Gasol's role in San Antonio diminished significantly in 2018-19. He is averaging career lows in points, rebounds and minutes, dipping to 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game this season. He has appeared in just 27 games. Gasol joined the Spurs in 2016 and signed a three-year, $48 million deal in July 2017.

The six-time All-Star will now join the East's top seed. Milwaukee is 47–14, with nine wins in its last 10 games. Gasol brings Finals experience to the Bucks, winning two titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol will potentially have the opportunity to battle his brother Marc in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Marc was traded from the Grizzlies to the Raptors on Feb. 7. Toronto is second in the East at 45–17.