Report: Pau Gasol Returning to Spurs on Three-Year Deal

Veteran big man Pau Gasol has agreed to terms on a three-year contract to remain with the Spurs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Wojnarowski had reported Wednesday that the two sides were finalizing a deal. 

A three-year deal could keep Gasol in San Antonio until he’s 40 years old, but Wojnarowski notes that the final year is only partially guaranteed, making it easier for the Spurs to part ways with him after just two seasons. 

Gasol, 37, declined his $16 million player option before the start of free agency, allowing the Spurs to free up cap space. His plan when he opted out was to rejoin the Spurs. 

Gasol averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game during his first season in San Antonio, splitting time with Dewayne Dedmon as LaMarcus Aldridge’s frontcourt partner. Dedmon signed with the Hawks in free agency and the Spurs added Joffrey Lauvergne as his replacement. 

