Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo took to social media on Thursday to address the ongoing discussion about his decision to sit in a courtside seat removed from his teammates at the end of the Lakers' 115–99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night at the Staples Center.

Rondo said that he wanted to help the people who "want to over analyze [sic] gaslight, and over interpret situations," by reminding them that the real story from Wednesday night's game was LeBron James passing Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list–not his seat choice.

"The real story that everyone should be talking about right now is how my teammate, Lebron James, accomplished a huge milestone in last night’s game. What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you," Rondo wrote on Instagram. "It shows little kids that don’t come from privilege that success is attainable. It shows that no one can tell you how great you can be. Y’all are so busy analyzing what happened in the last 48 seconds of the game that y’all missed the opportunity to highlight, congratulate, and praise Lebron wholeheartedly on his accomplishment.

"Most of y’all have made a career out of discussing Lebron James, and y’all can’t pay the man some respect. Since y’all missed it, let me do it publicly. Congratulations Lebron on EVERYTHING. You deserve all the success and happiness that God and the Universe has to offer. Congratulations My Brother. Keep being great!"

Rondo will reportedly not be fined or disciplined for his actions, per ESPN. Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday to discuss his seat choice. The two notified the 33-year-old guard that there was a league rule against sitting courtside.

"They notified me that it was a league rule that you can't sit there," Rondo told ESPN. "I wasn't aware of it. But now I know going forward where I need to be."

Rondo told reporters after the game that he's sat in a seat separate from the bench "maybe eight to 10 times this year," and didn't "know why it’s a big deal now."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rondo likes to sit in courtside seats during games. In a February contest against the Pacers, Rondo did the same, a moment that similarly caused a stir on social media.

Rondo tallied four points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes during the loss.