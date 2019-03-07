Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was shown sitting away from teammates after being subbed out during Los Angeles' 115–99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night at the Staples Center.

"I’ve done it maybe eight to 10 times this year," Rondo told reporters after the game. "I don’t know why it’s a big deal now."

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli, Rondo likes to sit in courtside seats during games. She alluded to a February contest against the Pacers in which Rondo did the same, a moment that similarly caused a stir on social media.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half before cutting their deficit to two with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But with 7:32 left, Denver's Gary Harris drilled a three-pointer to give the Nuggets a five-point lead and kickstart a game-cinching 13–4 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Rondo, who tallied four points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes, was subbed out with 2:13 remaining. The Lakers trailed 110–95.

So, Rajon Rondo is sitting courtside instead of on the Lakers' bench... pic.twitter.com/GJTDDp1MMi — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 7, 2019

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, however it was overshadowed by a defeat which dropped the Lakers to 30–35 and further dampened their playoff chances with 17 games left in the regular season. Los Angeles is currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, six games back of the eighth-place Clippers.