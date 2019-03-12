Report: LeBron James, Cavaliers Pursued Kevin Durant After 2016 Finals

James and former Cavaliers GM David Griffin attempted to pursue Kevin Durant.

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

LeBron James won his first and only NBA Finals with the Cavaliers in June 2016, and he quickly turned his attention to recruiting a third superstar in July's free agency.

James and former Cavaliers GM David Griffin attempted to pursue Kevin Durant in free agency before the ex-Thunder star bolted to Golden State, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

In late June 2016, just days after winning one of the most thrilling and historically significant NBA Finals in history, David Griffin, then the Cleveland Cavaliers' GM, gathered his staff and gave them a directive: Explore ways to get Kevin Durant," Lowe wrote on Tuesday. "Everyone knew even getting a meeting was a long shot. They would have to gut most of their roster around LeBron James to acquire Durant. But they had to at least do their due diligence."

Durant did not meet with James or the Cavs' brass regarding his free-agent decision. He then rolled through Cleveland in the 2017 and 2018 Finals, ending James' second-stint in Cleveland with a pair of Finals losses. 

James has yet to build a superteam in Los Angeles. The Lakers failed to acquire Anthony Davis before February's trade deadline, and now sit 11th in the West at 30–36. 

Durant and the Warriors lead the West at 45–21 as they hurdle toward a potential three-peat. Durant will be a free agent once again in July

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message