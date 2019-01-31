NBA fans are already wondering where big stars like Kevin Durant will land this summer in free agency.

Durant can hit the market on July 2019 and has many people speculating if he will stay with the Golden State Warriors or head to a new team. Franchises like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be possible landing spots for the forward.

The Knicks stirred the waters on Thursday by reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Dallas Mavericks. New York will reportedly receive second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal.

The moves allows New York to clear salary cap space for free agency in the deal in addition to adding Smith. Matthews and Jordan make a combined $41.5 in 2018-19 that will come off the Knicks' cap sheet. Dallas will assume Hardaway's $18 million in 2019-20, as well as Lee's $12.8 million.

After Thursday's reported trade, the Knicks could be looking at about $74.6 million in projected cap space for next season, which is good enough to add two max slots, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

In 2018, Durant signed a two-year deal with a player option that allows him to opt out of his contract and re-enter free agency this upcoming summer.

The nine-time All-Star has won back-to-back NBA titles and the Finals MVP award during his past two seasons with the Warriors. This season, Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.