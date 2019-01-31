When Does Kevin Durant Hit Free Agency?

Kevin Durant can hit the free agent market this summer.

By Jenna West
January 31, 2019

NBA fans are already wondering where big stars like Kevin Durant will land this summer in free agency.

Durant can hit the market on July 2019 and has many people speculating if he will stay with the Golden State Warriors or head to a new team. Franchises like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be possible landing spots for the forward. 

The Knicks stirred the waters on Thursday by reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Dallas Mavericks. New York will reportedly receive second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal.

The moves allows New York to clear salary cap space for free agency in the deal in addition to adding Smith. Matthews and Jordan make a combined $41.5 in 2018-19 that will come off the Knicks' cap sheet. Dallas will assume Hardaway's $18 million in 2019-20, as well as Lee's $12.8 million. 

After Thursday's reported trade, the Knicks could be looking at about $74.6 million in projected cap space for next season, which is good enough to add two max slots, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

In 2018, Durant signed a two-year deal with a player option that allows him to opt out of his contract and re-enter free agency this upcoming summer.

The nine-time All-Star has won back-to-back NBA titles and the Finals MVP award during his past two seasons with the Warriors. This season, Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message