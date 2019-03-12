2018 No. 16 Pick Zhaire Smith Available for NBA Debut When 76ers Face Cavaliers

Zhaire Smith was called up from the G League Tuesday after missing most of the season due to injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 12, 2019

The 76ers announced Tuesday that rookie Zhaire Smith will be available Tuesday against the Cavaliers to make his NBA debut.

The No. 16 pick from the 2018 draft has been sidelined the entire season after fracturing his foot during Summer League and then dealing with further complications after his surgery.

Smith had a procedure because an allergic reaction to a food product. John Gonzalez of The Ringer reported Smith lost "upward of 20 pounds" because the team might have given him sesame. Neither the team nor Smith was aware that Smith has a sesame allergy, but the 76ers were already preparing his food separately because of a known peanut allergy.

Smith made his G League debut at the start of the month.

Entering Tuesday, the 76ers were third in the East at 42-25.

