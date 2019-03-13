Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has agreed to a five-year contract extension, reports the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Morey was in the final year of his contract in his second season under Tilman Fetitta as owner. According to Feigen, talks began before the Rockets recent surge and said it likely began around July 1, 2018. The Rockets are 42–25 with 15 games left.

"I'm super happy," Morey said. "I'd love to be with the Rockets for life. This obviously solidifies us for a little while. I'm just really thankful to Fertitta for having the faith in our team. And really, it is about us having a team of people that makes this all work ... We have too many people to mention, but I'm only as good as the people behind me."

Houston picked up the option on coach Mike D'Antoni's contract, which will keep him under contract through the 2019–2020 season. Morey said he'd work on extension in the offseason.

The Rockets haven't won a championship or reached the NBA Finals since the 1994 and 1995 titles. Houston has reached the Western Conference Finals twice in the past four seasons.