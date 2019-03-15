A second Utah Jazz fan has been banned from attending games at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, reports the Deseret News.

According to the report, the fan was engaging with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the 2018 playoffs and the team conducted an investigation to identify the fan after video surfaced of the incident.

Earlier this week, Jazz fan Shane Keisel was banned from the arena after his altercation with Westbrook. Five other Jazz fans received "warning cards" during Monday night's game because their actions were in direct violation of the NBA's Fan Code of Conduct.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA for "directing profanity and threatening language to a fan."

To Russell Westbrook’s defense, here is even further proof of his previous interactions with Utah Jazz fans. In this video, @russwest44 is called a “boy” by a Jazz fan ahead of Game 4 of OKC’s first-round playoff series against Utah on April 23, 2018 at Vivint Arena. pic.twitter.com/lc6slA7fTo — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 13, 2019

In the 2018 incident, a fan can be heard calling Westbrook "boy" before Game 4 of the Thunder's first-round playoff matchup with the Jazz.

Westbrook warned the fan, but the fan again repeated what he said and Westbrook directed security to look into the matter.

The Thunder have completed their series with the Jazz this season.