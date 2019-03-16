Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon Diagnosed With Minor Plantar Fascia Tear in Right Foot

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bucks have not announced a return date for Brogdon.

By Jenna West
March 16, 2019

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, the team announced in a statement on Saturday.

The tear was discovered after Brogdon underwent an MRI and was examined by team physician Dr. William Raasch on Saturday. Brogdon left during Milwaukee's game on Friday night against Miami with heel soreness. The Bucks went on to defeat the Heat 113-98.

Milwaukee did not give a timetable for Brogdon's return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the guard is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury.

In 64 starts this season, Brogdon is averaging a career-high 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. 

Milwaukee has a league-best 52–17 record and is three games up on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings.

