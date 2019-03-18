Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has entered the NBA's concussion protocol and is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

According to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Hayward is also doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, but could rejoin the team in Charlotte on Saturday.

Hayward exited Saturday's 129–120 win over the Hawks after colliding with Atlanta forward John Collins when Collins was setting a screen. Collins's shoulder struck Hayward in the head, leaving Hayward appearing dazed. Stevens said at halftime that Hayward felt "woozy," and the Celtics diagnosed him after the contest.

Under the terms of the NBA's concussion protocol, Hayward will be cleared to return when he passes through multiple tests without showing any symptoms of a concussion.

Hayward is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists so far this year and has made 51.4 percent of his shots since the All-Star break.