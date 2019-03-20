Ben Simmons Honors Australia's 'Egg Boy' on Sneakers During Game

Ben Simmons showed support for the teenager who went viral for smashing an egg on the head of a senator whose response to the Christchurch attacks sparked outrage. 

By Khadrice Rollins
March 20, 2019

Will Connolly, better known as "Egg Boy," has the support of reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

Connolly has become a social media sensation after he smashed an egg on the head of Australian senator Fraser Anning for Anning's response to the mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead. Anning blamed Muslims for the massacre carried out by white nationalists, so at a rally in Melbourne, Australia, Connolly smashed an egg on his head.

Simmons, who is from Melbourne, decided to pay homage to the viral sensation during the 76ers game in Charlotte Tuesday along with teammate Jonah Bolden.

Bolden scribed "#LEGENDEGGBOY" on his sneakers.

Prior to this, Simmons had commented "Australian legend" along with multiple hand-clapping emojis on one of Connolly's Instagram posts.

The 76ers went on to in the game against the Hornets 118-114 and Simmons finished with a game-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

