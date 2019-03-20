Will Connolly, better known as "Egg Boy," has the support of reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

Connolly has become a social media sensation after he smashed an egg on the head of Australian senator Fraser Anning for Anning's response to the mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead. Anning blamed Muslims for the massacre carried out by white nationalists, so at a rally in Melbourne, Australia, Connolly smashed an egg on his head.

Christchurch Terror: A 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly throwing an egg at Senator @fraser_anning at a speaking event at Moorabbin in Melbourne today. The teenager has since been released pending further inquiries. #auspol #7News pic.twitter.com/5AkuaiEhKO — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 16, 2019

Simmons, who is from Melbourne, decided to pay homage to the viral sensation during the 76ers game in Charlotte Tuesday along with teammate Jonah Bolden.

Ben Simmons giving a shout out to Egg Boy on court for the 76ers tonight (via @pjsteinfort) pic.twitter.com/zPJMEZ7zwn — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) March 19, 2019

Bolden scribed "#LEGENDEGGBOY" on his sneakers.

Prior to this, Simmons had commented "Australian legend" along with multiple hand-clapping emojis on one of Connolly's Instagram posts.

The 76ers went on to in the game against the Hornets 118-114 and Simmons finished with a game-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.