Kevin Durant's 'Adopted Brother' Clifford Dixon Fatally Shot Outside Atlanta Bar

Instagram

Clifford Dixon was shot multiple times, according to the police.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

Clifford Dixon, who Warriors forward Kevin Durant reportedly considered his "adopted brother", was fatally shot outside a metro Atlanta bar early Thursday, Chamblee police confirmed in a release.

According to the police report, Clifford Dixon arrived to the SL Lounge on Budford Highway for a his birthday celebration and was standing in the parking lot when he was shot multiple times just after 1 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and transported Dixon to Grady Hospital where we was pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Dixon was 32 years old.

According to the Oklahoman, Dixon was taken in by Durant's mother, Wanda Pratt, when he was 16 years old. Dixon was one of the friends Durant acknowledged during his emotional speech after being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player during the 2013-2014 season. 

"You keep me every day. There are days I come home upset after a game or a practice and you just brighten my day up," Durant said during his speech. "I thank you guys. I wouldn’t be be here without you guys. This is our trophy, too.”

Dixon was a former Western Kentucky college basketball player who also played overseas. 

 

