Andre Iguodala: 'Basketball Game Is a Direct Reflection' of How Much Golf He Plays

For Andre Iguodala, golf is life. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 22, 2019

Andre Iguodala has his priorities straight.

The Warriors guard told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke he needs his golf game to be good in order to perform well on the basketball court.

"I'm almost there," he said after the Warriors' 112–89 win over the Pacers on Thursday. "So, I had it and I kind of lost it. It was raining a little bit and the suns back out. If I get on the golf course, my basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So, the more rounds of golf the better I play."

Iguodala has been vocal about his love of golf.

He even tweeted after Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship last weekend.

The Warriors next face the Mavericks on Saturday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message