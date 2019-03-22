Andre Iguodala has his priorities straight.

The Warriors guard told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke he needs his golf game to be good in order to perform well on the basketball court.

"I'm almost there," he said after the Warriors' 112–89 win over the Pacers on Thursday. "So, I had it and I kind of lost it. It was raining a little bit and the suns back out. If I get on the golf course, my basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So, the more rounds of golf the better I play."

Andre Iguodala: “My basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So the more rounds of golf, the better I play. So we gotta get some sunshine.” pic.twitter.com/YBqjOa1pvR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 22, 2019

Iguodala has been vocal about his love of golf.

He even tweeted after Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship last weekend.

The Warriors next face the Mavericks on Saturday.