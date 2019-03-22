Donovan Mitchell Honors Fourth-Grade Teacher by Giving Her Daughter a $25,000 Scholarship

The Jazz's shooting guard, a vocal supporter of public education, surprised his fourth-grade teacher and her daughter with a $25,000 scholarship check.

By Tristan Jung
March 22, 2019

Donovan Mitchell surprised his fourth-grade teacher and her daughter with a $25,000 scholarship check after the Jazz's game against the Hawks on Thursday night. 

Deborah Peart was Mitchell's fourth-grade teacher at Greenwich Country Day School. Peart and her daughter, Naja Brooks, were given courtside seats for the game.

After the Jazz's 117-114 loss, Mitchell surprised Brooks, a student at the Savannah College of Arts and Design, with a scholarship check through his SPIDACARES Foundation.

Mitchell has been a longtime supporter of education. His mother is a preschool teacher and he has expressed a strong desire to finish his degree at the University of Louisville. 

