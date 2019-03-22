Donovan Mitchell surprised his fourth-grade teacher and her daughter with a $25,000 scholarship check after the Jazz's game against the Hawks on Thursday night.

Deborah Peart was Mitchell's fourth-grade teacher at Greenwich Country Day School. Peart and her daughter, Naja Brooks, were given courtside seats for the game.

After the Jazz's 117-114 loss, Mitchell surprised Brooks, a student at the Savannah College of Arts and Design, with a scholarship check through his SPIDACARES Foundation.

The video was posted by the Jazz digital media team.

After the Jazz-Hawks game, Donovan Mitchell has gifted, Naja Brooks, the daughter of his 4th grade teacher, Deborah Peart, with a $25,000 scholarship through his SPIDACARES Foundation in partnership with @adidasHoops and @footlocker. They also received $500 and courtside seats. pic.twitter.com/k0o7Bv2Myg — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 22, 2019

Bigger than basketball 💯 https://t.co/JCE8bGs7XG — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 22, 2019

Mitchell has been a longtime supporter of education. His mother is a preschool teacher and he has expressed a strong desire to finish his degree at the University of Louisville.