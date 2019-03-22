Ahead of the Heat's game against the Bucks on Friday, Dwyane Wade said Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo has put himself in a position to be an MVP candidate.

"Each year he looks hungrier. He’s put himself in a position to be an MVP candidate, he’s put his team in a position to compete for a championship...my hat goes off to him for the work he’s put in."

Wade added that it looks like Antetokounmpo "lives at the gym" based on the progress he's made.

Wade is retiring this season after 15 years in the NBA and three NBA Finals championships. Wade was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, but he was never a regular season MVP.

Antetokounmpo has help put the Bucks in first in the Eastern Conference with a 53–19 record. The Heat sit in eighth place with a 35–36 record.

The Rockets' James Harden won last season's MVP award. The Bucks host the Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.