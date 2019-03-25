Jason Kidd said he'd like to get back to coaching "at any level" after his name has come up for possible vacancies in college basketball and the NBA.

Kidd is reportedly being considered for the head-coaching vacancy at Cal, his alma mater, after the Golden Bears fired Wyking Jones from the position on Sunday. He is also reportedly to be considered as a "serious candidate" for the Lakers' potential head-coaching vacancy if Luke Walton is dismissed.

Kidd, who was fired by the Bucks last season, appeared on ESPN's The Jump on Monday.

"I think Cal is a great institution. We'll see what happens," Kidd said. "Right now, it's nice to be wanted. And it just tells me I'm doing the right thing. And I think the year off helps clean up some things, too, just to refocus and have that energy."

In terms of the Lakers, Kidd said he thought Walton had done an "incredible job." He added, "We'll wait until the season's over to see what opportunities come about," he said, "and, hopefully, there's one that fits."

He also said the Lakers franchise is one of the best in the world.

"Not just in the NBA, but the world," he said. "And so if you ever have the opportunity to wear the purple and gold, you can't turn that down. As a coach, as a player, because they're all about championships, and so they have a process. They have a young team. And then LeBron [James] comes and kind of sped up things. And so he wants to win now. But I think, again, it takes time."

Kidd played at Cal for two seasons, from 1992-94. He most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014–2018 after coaching the Brooklyn Nets for a season.