Jason Kidd on Possible New Head Coaching Jobs: 'Hopefully There's One That Fits'

Jason Kidd said he'd like to get back to coaching "at any level" after his name has come up for possible vacancies in college basketball and the NBA.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 25, 2019

Jason Kidd said he'd like to get back to coaching "at any level" after his name has come up for possible vacancies in college basketball and the NBA.

Kidd is reportedly being considered for the head-coaching vacancy at Cal, his alma mater, after the Golden Bears fired Wyking Jones from the position on Sunday. He is also reportedly to be considered as a "serious candidate" for the Lakers' potential head-coaching vacancy if Luke Walton is dismissed. 

Kidd, who was fired by the Bucks last season, appeared on ESPN's The Jump on Monday.

"I think Cal is a great institution. We'll see what happens," Kidd said. "Right now, it's nice to be wanted. And it just tells me I'm doing the right thing. And I think the year off helps clean up some things, too, just to refocus and have that energy."

In terms of the Lakers, Kidd said he thought Walton had done an "incredible job." He added, "We'll wait until the season's over to see what opportunities come about," he said, "and, hopefully, there's one that fits."

He also said the Lakers franchise is one of the best in the world. 

"Not just in the NBA, but the world," he said. "And so if you ever have the opportunity to wear the purple and gold, you can't turn that down. As a coach, as a player, because they're all about championships, and so they have a process. They have a young team. And then LeBron [James] comes and kind of sped up things. And so he wants to win now. But I think, again, it takes time."

Kidd played at Cal for two seasons, from 1992-94. He most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014–2018 after coaching the Brooklyn Nets for a season. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message