Jason Kidd would reportedly be considered a "serious candidate" for the Lakers' potential head-coaching vacancy if Luke Walton is dismissed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kidd will also reportedly be considered for the head-coaching vacancy at Cal, his alma mater. The Golden Bears reportedly fired Wyking Jones from the position on Sunday.

Kidd played at Cal for two seasons, from 1992-94.

Kidd previously spent four-plus seasons as an NBA coach. He helmed the Nets during the 2013-14 campaign, then went on to coach the Bucks from 2014-18. He was fired in the midst of his fourth campaign in Milwaukee following a 23–22 start.

The Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention for this season last week. Last offseason, Los Angeles signed star forward LeBron James, whose streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances came to an end. Los Angeles has now missed six consecutive postseasons.

Walton is in his third season as the Lakers' head coach. He was hired by Los Angeles ahead of the 2016-17 season after serving as an assistant for the Warriors.