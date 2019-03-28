The Golden State Warriors suspended forward Jordan Bell for Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies for what the team said was "conduct detrimental to the team."

While the Warriors did not need Bell in its 118–103 victory that kept them atop the Western Conference standings, there has been speculation about what Bell did to earn him a one-game ban.

According to The Athletic, a mysterious hotel room charge is the reason.

Bell reportedly made a purchase from the team hotel in Memphis, but the exact item or that amount billed is unknown. But what is known is that the unknown item ended up being charged to Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

Brown looked into the charge, which was made at The Peabody hotel in Memphis.

According to the report, it didn't take long to figure out that Bell was the one responsible and sources tell the Athletic that Bell has pulled this type of stunt before.

Bell, 24, is averaging three points a game in 67 games this season.