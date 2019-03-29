Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the hunt for league MVP this year and he just won the award in our hearts with this interaction with a young fan.

The Greek Freak melted the heart of Lily, an 11-year-old Bucks fan, this week during their exchange at an autograph signing. Lily asked Antetokounmpo to sign a jersey with his name and number on it and then presented the guard with a purple folder.

"I've wanted to give this to you for a very long time. You're my favorite athlete," she said before handing him the folder.

Antetokounmpo walked around the table to hug Lily before opening the folder to discover it was filled with handmade artwork from her. Lily started to cry as Antetokounmpo looked through the artwork.

"Thank you so much. This is amazing," he said. "You did all this? Thank you."

Antetokounmpo hugged Lily again and then the two took a picture together. Check out the sweet moment below.

Lily's father, Pete Stauffer, posted the video on YouTube and wrote that Lily worked on "several art projects for a year and a half" and hoped to give them to Antetokounmpo.

The video started circulating on Twitter and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt retweeted it saying, "This is beautiful."

Antetokounmpo made Lily's day and he just made ours too.