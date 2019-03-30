Mavericks star and former Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been accused of raping a woman in New York in February 2018, according to a report from Tina Moore of the New York Post.

The woman told the NYPD about the alleged attack on Thursday and waited over a year to talk to law enforcement because she discussed getting $68,000 from the forward to stay quiet, reports the Post.

The woman, who lived in the same building as Porzingis, alleged he raped her on Feb. 7, 2018, in his Manhattan penthouse. She reportedly told police he visited her at her apartment around 2 a.m. before she accepted an invitation to come to his residence.

The alleged incident took place just hours after Porzingis tore his ACL in his left knee in a game against the Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

The woman allegedly told police that Porzingis promised to give her $68,000 to pay for her brother's college tuition but then he revoked his promise, according to the Post.

Porzingis's attorney, Roland G. Riopelle, released a statement to ESPN to deny the allegations and said they referred to federal law enforcement based on "the accuser's extortionate demands."

"We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations," Riopelle said in the statement. "We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on Dec. 20, 2018, based on the accuser's extortionate demands. We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago, and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation. Please refer any questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the National Basketball Association."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told the Post that the team is aware of the allegations against Porzingis.

"We have been instructed by federal authorities not to comment," Cuban said in an email to the Post.

The Knicks traded Porzingis to the Mavericks on Jan. 31. New York reportedly informed Dallas of the rape allegations against Porzingis when they were finalizing the trade, and the league office was also previously told about the allegations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

When asked by the Post if the Knicks were aware of the allegations, a team spokesperson said, "This is Kristaps' personal matter and not related to the Knicks."