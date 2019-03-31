Watch: Trae Young Makes Ridiculous Game-Winner, Hawks Complete 23-Point Comeback Against Bucks

Trae Young finished the game with 12 points and 16 assists and had two clutch buckets late.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 31, 2019

Atlanta fans are going to love Trae Young for a long time.

On Sunday, the Hawks fell behind by as many as 23 to an undermanned Bucks squad in Atlanta but came away with a 136-135 victory.

The Hawks were able to overcome the deficit early in the game and thanks to an Alex Len three-pointer that set the record for most combined three-point attempts in a game, Atlanta was able to force overtime.

In the extra period, Young provided a clutch floater late to put the Hawks up one. But Milwaukee's Sterling Brown answered with a strong drive of his own to retake the lead.

But on the final play of the game, the rookie was able to once again deliver for the home team to steal the win.

Young finished the contest with 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting to go along with a game-high 16 assists.

The win moved Atlanta to 28-49 while the Bucks still hold the league's best record at 57-20.

