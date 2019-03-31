Atlanta fans are going to love Trae Young for a long time.

On Sunday, the Hawks fell behind by as many as 23 to an undermanned Bucks squad in Atlanta but came away with a 136-135 victory.

The Hawks were able to overcome the deficit early in the game and thanks to an Alex Len three-pointer that set the record for most combined three-point attempts in a game, Atlanta was able to force overtime.

C 💪 U T C H pic.twitter.com/zkJ4wPxXNf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2019

In the extra period, Young provided a clutch floater late to put the Hawks up one. But Milwaukee's Sterling Brown answered with a strong drive of his own to retake the lead.

the rookie isn't shy to put the game in his hands. pic.twitter.com/kmjJJTeBfb — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2019

Sterling Brown: Public Enemy #1 for MFFL ATM 😅 pic.twitter.com/wIuclbozrB — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) March 31, 2019

But on the final play of the game, the rookie was able to once again deliver for the home team to steal the win.

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE WIN!? HOW!? pic.twitter.com/3EWYAKqN19 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 31, 2019

Young finished the contest with 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting to go along with a game-high 16 assists.

The win moved Atlanta to 28-49 while the Bucks still hold the league's best record at 57-20.