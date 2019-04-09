Anthony Davis Pulled Out the Perfect Shirt for the Pelicans' Season Finale

Porky Pig would be proud of the shirt Anthony Davis wore to the Pelicans' last game of the season.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 09, 2019

There is a decently high chance Tuesday is the final game Anthony Davis plays with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Remember how he requested a trade before the deadline? Or how the team decided to sit him out of fourth quarters to make sure he stays healthy this offseason so they could maybe get Jayson Tatum or whatever the Lakers are offering in return?

Well, when the All-NBA talent arrived for the Tuesday night contest against the Warriors, he made sure his attire was fitting for the occasion.

Now, while it's easy to look at this as a subtweet at the Pelicans, it might not be.

Hear me out. Who is famous for saying, "That's all folks"?

The answer is one most popular Looney Tunes of all-time, Porky Pig.

So, what if this is AD saying that unlike Giannis Antetokounmpo, he wants in on Space Jam 2?

Or maybe it's a double-entendre.

Or he could just like the shirt and didn't put too much thought into this.

