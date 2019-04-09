Giannis Antetokounmpo Declines 'Space Jam 2' Role: 'I Don't Like Being Hollywood'

You won't be seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo in Space Jam 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 09, 2019

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has declined a starring role in LeBron James' Space Jam 2, he revealed in a new story from ESPN's Malika Andrews

The role would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his co-stars while making the movie.

"I don't like being Hollywood," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me."

Space Jam 2 is set to hit theaters in 2021—25 years after the original 1996 hit film featuring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny came out. James and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler are teaming up for the film.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo is a front-runner for the NBA's  2019 Most Valuable Player award. He is averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season.

Last week's SI cover also focused on Antetokounmpo. The story by Chris Ballard titled "How to Coach a Unicorn," delves into Mike Budenholzer's methods of coaching Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

