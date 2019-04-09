Magic Johnson is stepping down as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations, Johnson announced on Tuesday.

During an impromptu press conference before the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson told reporters that his position as the team's president did not allow him to be himself.

BREAKING: Magic Johnson has stepped down as Lakers' President of Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/yrHkguOO02 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

"I had more fun when I was able to the be big brother and ambassador to everybody," Johnson said. "I thought about Dwyane Wade retiring tomorrow, and I can't even tweet it out or be there. When Ben Simmons called and we went through the proper channels and they made me look like the bad guy out of that situation but I didn't do anything wrong, I was thinking about all of those times, all the guys who want me to mentor them or be a part of their lives and I can't even do that. I had more fun on the other side than on this side."

Johnson added that he has not yet told team owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision.

"I think that with [team owner Jeanie Buss] and I, I want to always preserve our relationship with her," Johnson said. "Somebody’s going to have to tell my boss because I knew I couldn’t be face-to-face and tell her... I couldn’t stand to tell her."

Johnson, who won five titles as a player with the team, was appointed president in March 2017. After building high hopes with the acquisition of LeBron James last summer, the Lakers are wrapping up the season with a record that now stands at 37–44.

The Lakers will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season.