Anthony Davis Discusses Trade Request, End of Pelicans' Season, T-Shirt Choice

Anthony Davis spoke to reporters Wednesday at the Pelicans' end-of-season press availability.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 10, 2019

Anthony Davis spoke to reporters on Wednesday now that the Pelicans' season is over. He explained that he did not regret asking for a trade and that he understands there is still a possibility he starts next season in New Orleans, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

At his end-of-season press conference, Davis said his future would be dependant on who the Pelicans hire as a general manager to replace Dell Demps, who was fired shortly after the trade deadline this season. Additionally, Davis talked about how it was challenging to see his minutes reduced following the trade request and called it the "toughest part" of the final months of the season.

He also mentioned how he loved playing in New Orleans and had an "amazing" time during the first seven years of his career.

"I love playing here," Davis said. "It's something that I will definitely hold in my heart forever, but the next step is waiting on the Pelicans [to fill] that GM job."

Davis also commented on the "That's All Folks" t-shirt he wore to Tuesday's season finale against the Warriors. He said he didn't select the shirt himself, but he is a big fan of the Looney Tunes.

"I saw some stuff," Davis said. "Well, I heard some stuff actually. Heard some stuff about Space Jam, I heard some stuff about [how] this is a shot at the Pelicans, 'Oh, this is his last game.' I heard it all, but it doesn't matter to me."

Davis finished the season averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

 

