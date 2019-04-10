Kyrie Irving Talks About 'Bulls---' That Plagued Him Personally This Season

Kyrie Irving opened up about issues outside of the Celtics affected his season.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 10, 2019

Kyrie Irving spoke with reporters on Wednesday and commented about some of the personal issues that affected him throughout the season.

Irving commented on the media dynamics NBA players have to deal with and how he has been struggling with finding the right way to approach his professional life in a way that best benefits him.

Throughout the season, Irving has made various comments about his frustrations with the media, including saying he didn't play basketball to "be a celebrity."

The Celtics finished their regular season Tuesday and will be the fourth seed in the playoffs. They will face the Pacers in the first round. Irving will make his postseason debut with Boston after missing all of last year's playoffs with a knee injury.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message