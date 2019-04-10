Kyrie Irving spoke with reporters on Wednesday and commented about some of the personal issues that affected him throughout the season.

Irving commented on the media dynamics NBA players have to deal with and how he has been struggling with finding the right way to approach his professional life in a way that best benefits him.

Throughout the season, Irving has made various comments about his frustrations with the media, including saying he didn't play basketball to "be a celebrity."

Kyrie Irving said he went through a lot of "bullshit" on a personal level during the regular season #Celtics pic.twitter.com/5FJ5OvbPHF — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 10, 2019

The Celtics finished their regular season Tuesday and will be the fourth seed in the playoffs. They will face the Pacers in the first round. Irving will make his postseason debut with Boston after missing all of last year's playoffs with a knee injury.