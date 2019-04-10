The NBA regular season is coming to an end but there is still a lot of uncertainty around the playoffs.

While the majority of teams in the East are locked into their seeds, only the Warriors and Jazz know for sure which side of the bracket they will be on out West.

There are plenty of interesting tiebreaker scenarios to account for and various matchups that can be created that could drastically change how the Finals picture ends up looking.

Standings

West

1. Warriors (57-24)—one game remaining

2. Nuggets (53-28)—one game remaining

3. Rockets (53-29)

4. Trail Blazers (52-29)—one game remaining

5. Jazz (50-31)—one game remaining

6. Thunder (48-33)—one game remaining

7. Spurs (47-34)—one game remaining

8. Clippers (47-34)—one game remaining

All eight teams have clinched a playoff berth. Warriors and Jazz have clinched their seeds.

East

1. Bucks (60-21)—one game remaining

2. Raptors (57-24)—one game remaining

3. 76ers (50-31)—one game remaining

4. Celtics (48-33)—one game remaining

5. Pacers (47-34)—one game remaining

6. Nets (41-40)—one game remaining

7. Magic (41-40)—one game remaining

8. Pistons (40-41)—one game remaining

9. Hornets (39-42)—one game remaining

The Bucks, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pacers have all clinched their seeds. The Nets and Magic have also clinched playoff berths.

Tiebreakers

West

• Nuggets own the tiebreaker over the Trail Blazers

• Rockets own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets

• Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Rockets

• Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers

• Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Thunder

• Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Clippers

• Rockets leap the Nuggets in a three-way tie with the Trail Blazers because the Trail Blazers automatically drop to fourth as a non-division winner, and then the Houston-Denver head-to-head tiebreaker is applied

• Clippers leap the Thunder if there is a three-way tie with Spurs

East

• Nets own the tiebreaker over the Magic

• Nets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons

• Pistons own the tiebreaker over the Magic

• Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons

• Magic leap the Nets and Pistons in a three-way tie as a division winner

Scenarios

West

• If Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers win OR Nuggets and Trail Blazers win and Thunder, Spurs and Clippers lose OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Thunder win and Spurs and Clippers lose OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Spurs win and Clippers lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Rockets vs. 5) Jazz

3) Trail Blazers vs. 6) Thunder

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Spurs

• If Nuggets, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers win and Trail Blazers lose OR Nuggets, Thunder and Spurs win and Trail Blazers and Clippers lose OR Nuggets and Thunder win and Trail Blazers, Spurs and Clippers lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Rockets vs. 6) Thunder

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Spurs

• If Nuggets, Spurs and Clippers win and Trail Blazers and Thunder lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Thunder

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Rockets vs. 6) Spurs

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Clippers

• If Nuggets and Clippers win and Trail Blazers, Thunder and Spurs lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Spurs

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Rockets vs. 6) Thunder

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Clippers

• If Nuggets win and Trail Blazers, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Rockets vs. 6) Thunder

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Spurs

• If Nuggets and Spurs win and Trail Blazers, Thunder and Clippers lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Rockets vs. 6) Spurs

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Thunder

• If Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Spurs and Clippers win and Thunder lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Thunder

4) Rockets vs. 5) Jazz

3) Trail Blazers vs. 6) Spurs

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Clippers

• If Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Clippers win and Spurs lose OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Clippers win and Thunder and Spurs lose

1) Warriors vs. 8) Spurs

4) Rockets vs. 5) Jazz

3) Trail Blazers vs. 6) Thunder

2) Nuggets vs. 7) Clippers

• If Nuggets lose and Trail Blazers, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers win OR Nuggets and Trail Blazers lose and Thunder, Spurs and Clippers win OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Clippers lose and Thunder and Spurs win OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers lose OR Nuggets, Thunder, Spurs and Clippers lose and Trail Blazers win OR Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Spurs and Clippers lose and Thunder win OR Nuggets, Spurs and Clippers lose and Trail Blazers and Thunder win

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Nuggets vs. 6) Thunder

2) Rockets vs. 7) Spurs

• If Nuggets and Thunder lose and Trail Blazers, Spurs and Clippers win

1) Warriors vs. 8) Thunder

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Nuggets vs. 6) Spurs

2) Rockets vs. 7) Clippers

• If Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Clippers lose and Spurs win OR Nuggets, Thunder and Clippers lose and Trail Blazers and Spurs win

1) Warriors vs. 8) Clippers

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Nuggets vs. 6) Spurs

2) Rockets vs. 7) Thunder

• If Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Spurs lose and Clippers win OR Nuggets and Spurs lose and Trail Blazers, Thunder and Clippers win

1) Warriors vs. 8) Spurs

4) Trail Blazers vs. 5) Jazz

3) Nuggets vs. 6) Thunder

2) Rockets vs. 7) Clippers

East

• If Nets, Magic and Pistons win and Hornets lose OR Nets and Magic win and Pistons and Hornets lose

1) Bucks vs. 8) Pistons

4) Celtics vs. 5) Pacers

3) 76ers vs. 6) Nets

2) Raptors vs. 7) Magic

• If Nets, Magic and Pistons lose and Hornets win OR Nets and Hornets win and Magic and Pistons lose

1) Bucks vs. 8) Hornets

4) Celtics vs. 5) Pacers

3) 76ers vs. 6) Nets

2) Raptors vs. 7) Magic

• If Nets, Pistons and Hornets win and Magic lose

1) Bucks vs. 8) Magic

4) Celtics vs. 5) Pacers

3) 76ers vs. 6) Nets

2) Raptors vs. 7) Pistons

• If Nets and Magic lose and Pistons and Hornets win OR Nets and Hornets lose and Magic and Pistons win OR Nets, Pistons and Hornets lose and Magic win

1) Bucks vs. 8) Pistons

4) Celtics vs. 5) Pacers

3) 76ers vs. 6) Magic

2) Raptors vs. 7) Nets