Tyson Chandler didn't mince words when asked about what went wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

According to SBNation's Harrison Faigen, Chandler candidly admitted that injuries and trade rumors were key factors that contributed to the Lakers downfall in 2018.

"I think the injuries were tough for us because we were already a young unit," Chandler said. "We had a couple of guys who are not young, but we had a young unit at the core. And having those injuries and not being able to get used to one another I think really affected us. And then it was the first time young guys like that had to endure trade rumors."

Chandler reflected on his own experience dealing with trade rumors while in Chicago, adding that the unexpected and shocking nature of the event was "the first time I had been rejected in my career."

"When you're young, like myself and a lot of these guys, everybody always wants you, and then for the first time in your career, somebody is saying that you don't quite make the cut," Chandler said. "It takes a toll mentally, but it's a part that has to happen to you, and then you have to get over it."

The Lakers will miss the playoffs for their sixth consecutive season, their longest postseason drought in franchise history. The team will also be faced with an offseason full of questions after Magic Johnson stepped down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations on Tuesday.

When asked about the rebuilding challenges facing Los Angeles, Chandler said finding players who can handle "being a Laker" will be one of the toughest tests.

"Winning here is not like winning in other organizations," Chandler said. "We know that because it's Los Angeles. Big cities like that, it's different. It's about who wants to step up to that challenge to be quite honest. There's certain personalities that can be a Laker, and if you're not that personality then it's not for you."

The Lakers finished the season 37–45.