Report: Lakers Could Pursue Warriors GM Bob Myers After Magic Johnson Resignation

Myers attended UCLA and worked with Kobe Bryant during his time as an agent in Los Angeles. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 11, 2019

Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers could replace Magic Johnson as the Lakers president of basketball operations, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson

Johnson abruptly resigned from his position with Los Angeles on Tuesday. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is expected to stay with the team in 2019-20, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne

Los Angeles will need permission from Golden State to interview Myers. The Warriors GM played at UCLA from 1993-97 and then worked as an agent in Los Angeles before joining Golden State in 2011. Myers represented Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and Kendrick Perkins among other clients. 

Myers has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2015.

Johnson took over as Los Angeles' president of basketball operations in February 2017. The Lakers have missed the playoffs in six-straight seasons.

